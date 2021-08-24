Moraine Park Technical College has fully reopened its campuses without restrictions for students and the public for the fall semester, which began Aug. 23. Classes will continue to be offered in in-person, online and hybrid formats. Face coverings are again required as of Aug. 19 on all Moraine Park’s campuses, regardless of vaccination status. For more information, visit morainepark.edu.
MPTC reopens campus without restrictions
