MPTC reschedules commencement to June 27

Moraine Park Technical College has postponed its 2020 commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at a new location, the Beaver Dam High School Field House, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam.

Regalia - caps, gowns and tassels - will be available for purchase through the College bookstore online. More information will be available on the student portal in the coming weeks.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, MPTC graduate Barbara Turner, and alumni Steve Peterson, have been invited to participate as speakers at the ceremony. Commencement is expected to last about 90 minutes.

If social distancing guidelines are still in place, the commencement ceremony would then be canceled. If cancellation occurs, graduating students will be offered the opportunity to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony and celebrations.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/coronavirus.