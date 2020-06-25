MPTC’s fall semester begins Aug. 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College’s fall 2020 semester will begin Aug. 24, and end Dec. 18. Fall classes will be offered in a variety of formats - face-to-face, blended mix of face-to-face and online, and online. Most program classes will continue to be offered in-person, while many general education classes will have both in-person and online options. The delivery format for all classes will be finalized by July 6.

There will be some noticeable changes, face-to-face classes will have social distancing measures implemented; classes typically offered online will remain online; mask-wearing is encouraged, but not required; cleaning protocols have been enhanced; visitors on campus will be limited; virtual meetings and learning offered when possible; bookstore, food service/catering and vending resume with restrictions and student activities and gatherings will be restricted to smaller groups.

Details of the reopening plan available at morainepark.edu/coronavirus.

For more information or to register, visit morainepark.edu.