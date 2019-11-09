FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College students have selected their 2019-2020 student government leadership representatives to serve the Student Senate, District Student Government, and Wisconsin Student Government, according to an Oct. 31 press release.
Student Senate is a local campus group that is open to the entire student population. This group provides individualized attention to campus issues and activities.
The DSG provides a forum to share opinions on college issues and offers opportunities to get involved in college life. Students work with each other, plan student development opportunities, act as liaisons among the student body, and interact with faculty and the administration in the promotion of student rights. The WSG consists of student representatives from all 16 Wisconsin Technical Colleges.
The individuals selected to represent the Moraine Park student government leadership roles for Student Senate are Abby Muenchow of Horicon, Beaver Dam president; Koy Straks of North Fond du Lac, Beaver Dam vice president; Caitlin Pieper of Burnett, Beaver Dam secretary; Izzy Clark of Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac president; Mollea Greylord of Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac vice president; Maurice Artiles of Campbellsport, Fond du Lac secretary; Cortland Henning, Fond du Lac community manager; Anthony Fiore of Waupun, West Bend president; Lauryn Slade of Hartford, West Bend vice president; and Brisa Vasquez of Allenton, West Bend secretary.
The students selected to represent leadership roles for DSG are Straks, president; Tom Martin of Fond du Lac, vice president; Trina Anderson of Fox Lake, parliamentary; Nicole Nowicki of Burnett, secretary.
Representing student leadership roles for WSG are Queenie Weesen of Mequon, WSG governor; Barbara Turner of Beaver Dam, WSG lt. governor.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu.
