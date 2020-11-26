MPTC students donate to Operation Christmas Child

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College’s Gas Utility students led the Operation Christmas Child shoebox project at the Beaver Dam campus in November.
The 2020-21 class of gas utility students are Mike Breitzke of Lomira, Grant Burbach of Oakfield, Eli Davidson of Baraboo, Luke Halbach of New Holstein, Payton Kollmann of Fond du Lac, Kobe Krebs of Berlin, Cole McKay of West Bend, Mauston Reilly of Berlin, and Ryan Sellnow of Watertown. To date, they have filled more than 50 shoeboxes.
Donations that cannot go in a shoebox will be given to Community Care Inc. in Beaver Dam, a preschool and childcare facility for Dodge County families in crisis.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!