MPTC students earn recognition for community impact

Moraine Park Technical College recognizes students who earned a Community Impact Award for their volunteer work during the 2019-20 school year, according to an Aug. 1 press release. The program is designed to acknowledge students who complete more than 25 hours of service learning, log their hours, and submit a reflection on their service time at the college. MPTC students logged more than 1,800 hours of service, impacting 32 area community partners.

Earning a bronze award for 25-49 hours of service are Ashley Ade of Jackson, Breanna Alioto of Fredonia, Brielle Aylesworth of Waupun, Erica Boehnlein of Jackson, Merinda Chamberlin of Ripon, Kylie Cody of Juneau, Alexis Darkow of West Bend, Kendra DeJager of Waupun, Ashley Despres of Waupun, Stephanie Dobek of Beaver Dam, Molly Donais of West Bend, Brittany Enderle of Mayville, Taylor Erlauer of Port Washington, Kayleigh Gorman of West Bend, Haley Ilkenhans of Fond du Lac, Erika Kaatz of Ripon, Amy Kaminski of Fall River, Cheyenne Kohrt of Burnett, Cathryn Kuslits of Oakfield, Sarah Lemmenes of Waupun, Abby Muenchow of Horicon, Megan Neu of Green Lake, Nora Nuhiji of Horicon, Caitlin Pieper of Burnett, Heather Pieper of West Bend, Rhonda Roehl of Campbellsport, Gina Roll of West Bend, Samantha Schubring of Lomira, Olivia Sharp of Fond du Lac, Bethany Thome of Mount Calvary, Meghan Thompson of West Bend, Tania Torres of Horicon, Kayla Wagner of Malone, Rebecca Wenninger of Horicon, and Emma Zimmerman of Fox Lake.