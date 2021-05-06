MPTC students inducted in Phi Theta Kappa

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College inducted 109 students into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Chapter, Beta Mu Kappa, during a virtual ceremony on April 15.
Phi Theta Kappa recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. Qualifying students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society are Emily Brooks, Beaver Dam; Taylor Cerminara, Beaver Dam; Nathaniel Hansen, Beaver Dam; Elizabeth Kussmann, Beaver Dam; Amy Lanaville, Beaver dam; Amanda Petrack, Beaver Dam; Barbara Turner, Beaver Dam; Sabrina Wolfgang, Burnett; Natalie Lachowicz, Fox Lake; Katherine Gripentrog, Horicon; Amberly Ritchie, Horicon; Valarie Grap, Iron Ridge; Laine West, Juneau; Briana Selbo, Kewaskum; Nikolas Frank, Lomira; Brittany Enderle, Mayville; Laurie Gerth, Mayville; Seth Lane, Mayville; Taylor Lubbert, Mayville; Ashley Lindert, Theresa; Damien Garza, Watertown; Kaci Al-Saadi, Waupun; Juliana Bennin, Waupun; Abigail Ferron, Waupun; Sara Hankes, Waupun; Annette Ireland, Waupun; Heather Quickle, Waupun; Kelly Wercinski, Waupun.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu.