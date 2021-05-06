 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MPTC students inducted in Phi Theta Kappa
0 comments

MPTC students inducted in Phi Theta Kappa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College inducted 109 students into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Chapter, Beta Mu Kappa, during a virtual ceremony on April 15.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. Qualifying students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

Local students inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society are Emily Brooks, Beaver Dam; Taylor Cerminara, Beaver Dam; Nathaniel Hansen, Beaver Dam; Elizabeth Kussmann, Beaver Dam; Amy Lanaville, Beaver dam; Amanda Petrack, Beaver Dam; Barbara Turner, Beaver Dam; Sabrina Wolfgang, Burnett; Natalie Lachowicz, Fox Lake; Katherine Gripentrog, Horicon; Amberly Ritchie, Horicon; Valarie Grap, Iron Ridge; Laine West, Juneau; Briana Selbo, Kewaskum; Nikolas Frank, Lomira; Brittany Enderle, Mayville; Laurie Gerth, Mayville; Seth Lane, Mayville; Taylor Lubbert, Mayville; Ashley Lindert, Theresa; Damien Garza, Watertown; Kaci Al-Saadi, Waupun; Juliana Bennin, Waupun; Abigail Ferron, Waupun; Sara Hankes, Waupun; Annette Ireland, Waupun; Heather Quickle, Waupun; Kelly Wercinski, Waupun.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Monien earns recognition

The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The s…

Community

Senior Activities: May 3-9

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam: Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday th…

Community

Drive-thru job fair planned

MADISON - The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic dev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News