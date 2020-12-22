MPTC students serve 900 volunteer hours

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College has awarded 16 students with a Community Impact Award for their volunteer work during the fall 2020 semester, according to a Dec. 18 press release.

The recognition program acknowledges students who complete more than 25 hours of service learning, log their hours, and submit a reflection on their service time. Despite the challenges that surrounded the Covid-19 pandemic, the students logged more than 900 hours of service this semester.

Earning a bronze award for 25-49 hours of service are, Alexis Erickson of Brownsville, Tanya Johnson of Fond du Lac, Cindy Krueger of Ripon, Maggie Landowski of Brownsville, Amanda Leslie of Sheboygan, Emily Lewis of Cedarburg, Whitney Liegl of Mayville, Kelly Pike of Theresa, Megan Ryals of Neenah, and Rachael Wagner of Chilton.

Earning a silver award for 50-99 hours of service are Megan Andrew of Fond du Lac, Corrine Chalker of Brandon, Courtney Dickow of Oakfield, Cathryn Kuslits of Oakfield, and Allexis Wegner of Fond du Lac.

Earning a presidential award for over 200 hours of service is Barbara Turner of Beaver Dam. Turner accrued volunteer hours by serving the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, she is the third student to receive the presidential award.