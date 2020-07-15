MPTC students will benefit from credit transfer agreement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moraine Park Technical College students seeking to transfer credits to one of the state’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities will have an easier time in the future due to an historic, comprehensive credit transfer agreement, according to a July 8 press release.

More than a dozen popular introductory courses are included in the agreement, such as chemistry, psychology, and speech. Under the agreement, specified technical college credits will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at a private college, provided the student earned a grade of “C” or better within the last 10 years. Technical college students must also meet the admissions requirements of the private college.

Dr. Morna K. Foy, president of the Wisconsin Technical College System, and Dr. Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges Universities, signed the transfer agreement.