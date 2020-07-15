MPTC students will benefit from credit transfer agreement

Moraine Park Technical College students seeking to transfer credits to one of the state’s private, nonprofit colleges and universities will have an easier time in the future due to an historic, comprehensive credit transfer agreement, according to a July 8 press release.
More than a dozen popular introductory courses are included in the agreement, such as chemistry, psychology, and speech. Under the agreement, specified technical college credits will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at a private college, provided the student earned a grade of “C” or better within the last 10 years. Technical college students must also meet the admissions requirements of the private college.
Dr. Morna K. Foy, president of the Wisconsin Technical College System, and Dr. Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges Universities, signed the transfer agreement.
The two organizations negotiated "course equivalencies" that provide great value to transfer students by reducing or eliminating the need to spend extra time and money retaking courses. “Streamlining the process to transfer credits from a technical college to a four-year private college opens doors for more students to earn bachelor’s degrees in Wisconsin,” Wegenke said. “Our private colleges have longstanding relationships with the technical colleges, and this new agreement will make a difference as the state strives to increase the level of educational attainment and improve our position in the competitive knowledge economy.”
All 16 Wisconsin technical colleges are participating, in addition to Alverno College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carroll University, Carthage College, Concordia University Wisconsin, Edgewood College, Herzing University, Lakeland University, Marian University, Marquette University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Mount Mary University, Northland College, Viterbo University, and Wisconsin Lutheran College.
