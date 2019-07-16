MPTC swears in 3 board members

FOND DU LAC — Thomas Hopp of West Bend was sworn in on July 8 as the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board. He will serve as an employer member representative, with a term expiring in June 2022.
Hopp has been an active part of the community of West Bend for many years. He currently serves on multiple boards, is involved with the city of West Bend Safety Commission as a volunteer for more than 10 years and the Kettle Moraine YMCA as an active member and volunteer for more than 20 years.
Also sworn in were Renee Almeida of Beaver Dam and Vernon Jung of Kewaskum, retaining their spots on the board as an employee member and additional member, respectively. Their new terms will also expire in June 2022.
The 2019-20 District Board members for Moraine Park were also nominated into office during the meeting. The following board members will serve as officers: Bur Zeratsky, chairperson; Vernon Jung, vice chairperson; Bob Lloyd, treasurer; Lowell Prill, secretary.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu.
