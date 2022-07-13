 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MPTC swears in new board members

Five board members, new and returning, were sworn in at the July 11 Moraine Park Technical College District Board meeting. From left, Tom Hopp, Sara Hintz, Kathleen Treichel, Diane Guerrero, and Vernon Jung Jr. with John St. Peter, Moraine Park’s board attorney.

At the July 11 board meeting, the Moraine Park Technical College District Board welcomed three new members, Kathleen Treichel of Fond du Lac, Diane Guerrero of Beaver Dam, and Sara Hintz of Beaver Dam.

Treichel will serve as an employee member representative, filling an interim vacancy, with a term expiring June 2024. She currently works as an RN clinical educator for SSM Health in Fond du Lac.

Guerrero will serve as additional member representative, filling an interim vacancy, with a term expiring in June 2023. She works as a warehouse lead for Kreilkamp Trucking in Horicon.

Hintz will serve as an employee member representative with a term expiring in June 2025. She works as a claims manager for West Bend Mutual Insurance.

Sworn in alongside the new board members were two others, Tom Hopp of West Bend and Vernon Jung, Jr. of Kewaskum. Hopp has been on the board since July 2019, and will retain his spot as an employer member. Jung has been on the board since July 1995, and will retain his spot as an additional member. Both of their terms will end in 2025.

The 2022-23 District Board member officers were also nominated during the meeting. The following board members will serve as officers, Tom Hopp, chairperson; Bur Zeratsky, vice-chairperson; Rob Johnson, treasurer; Mike Schwab, secretary.

