Moraine Park Technical College will host Discover Moraine Park to help attendees jump-start their education and career. High school students, displaced workers and individuals looking for a career change are encouraged to drop in anytime between 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Beaver Dam campus at 700 Gould St.
Attendees can try out the virtual welder, sample culinary recipes and tour an ambulance; explore different programs of study offered and tour the campus, labs and classrooms. Program instructors and staff will be available to explain program details, admissions requirements and more.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will also familiarize attendees with resources outside the classroom, including diversity relations, student life, veteran resources, tutoring and counseling. One-on-one assistance from financial aid specialists will be available to help attendees submit their FAFSA from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)