MPTC to host drop-in night
Moraine Park Technical College will host Discover Moraine Park to help attendees jump-start their education and career. High school students, displaced workers and individuals looking for a career change are encouraged to drop in anytime between 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Beaver Dam campus at 700 Gould St. Space is limited, and those interested in attending must pre-register at morainepark.edu/discover.

Attendees can explore different programs of study offered and tour the campus, labs and classrooms. Program instructors and staff will be available to explain program details, admissions requirements and more.

The event will also familiarize attendees with resources outside the classroom, including diversity relations, student life, veteran resources, tutoring and counseling. One-on-one assistance from financial aid specialists will be available to help attendees submit their FAFSA.

Face coverings are required. A virtual option is available at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Registration is also required.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/discover.

