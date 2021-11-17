MPTC waives application fee through Dec. 17

FOND DU LAC — To help fuel the local business and industry with skilled workers, Moraine Park Technical College will waive application fees through Dec. 17.

Those interested in starting a technical diploma or associate degree program are encouraged to apply for the spring 2022 semester. High school seniors or individuals interested in starting in fall 2022 can also take advantage of this opportunity.

To receive the application fee voucher, individuals should explore the programs and class offerings at morainepark.edu and schedule an appointment to meet with a recruiter before Dec. 15. The application fee waiver must be redeemed by Dec. 17.

For more information or to request an application fee voucher, visit morainepark.edu/voucher.