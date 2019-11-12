{{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College earned fourth place in Humana, Inc.’s Go365 National Step Challenge, according to an Oct. 30 press release. Go365 is Humana’s health and wellness rewards program focused on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the country.

The National Step Challenge is a competition in which employer groups with two or more Go365 members compete for the highest team average step count. All winning teams receive a donation to their local member food bank of Feeding America in their name.

As a result of MPTC’s efforts, they placed fourth, earning 10,000 meals, which will benefit individuals in eastern Wisconsin and the MPTC district, through Feeding America.

