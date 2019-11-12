FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College earned fourth place in Humana, Inc.’s Go365 National Step Challenge, according to an Oct. 30 press release. Go365 is Humana’s health and wellness rewards program focused on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the country.
The National Step Challenge is a competition in which employer groups with two or more Go365 members compete for the highest team average step count. All winning teams receive a donation to their local member food bank of Feeding America in their name.
You have free articles remaining.
As a result of MPTC’s efforts, they placed fourth, earning 10,000 meals, which will benefit individuals in eastern Wisconsin and the MPTC district, through Feeding America.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)