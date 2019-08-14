Mr. Chair to perform at Taliesin’s Hillside Theater

Mr. Chair is a contemporary classical music group that will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Taliesin’s Hillside Theater, 6604 State Highway 23, Spring Green. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $15.
Classically-trained musicians, well versed in jazz, creates a new sound using both acoustic and electric instruments. Mr. Chair consists of Mark Hetzler on trombone and electronics, Jason Kutz on piano and keyboards, Ben Ferris on acoustic and electric bass, and Mike Koszewski on drums and percussion. They will perform excerpts from Igor Stravinsky's masterpiece ballet “Pulcinella,” music by Erik Satie and selections from their album, “NEBULEBULA,” which will release Sept. 5.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)