MSA Professional Services Inc. has acquired Muermann Engineering, the firm said Monday in a press release. This acquisition brings together two firms whose professionals have worked alongside one another on more than 700 projects since their partnership began in 1999.
The former Muermann Engineering staff have earned an international reputation for excellence in providing electrical, technology, plumbing, HVAC and fire sprinkler design services.
“This integration represents an exciting step forward to meet the needs of our clients and expand our services in new markets. This partnership has been decades in the making,” MSA CEO Gil Hantzsch said.
The acquisition adds offices in Kiel, De Pere and Jackson, expanding MSA’s footprint to 17 offices in four states. Other Wisconsin locations include Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Madison, Marshfield, Appleton, Rhinelander and Rice Lake. MSA also has Iowa offices in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque and Bettendorf; Minnesota offices in St. Paul and Duluth; and an Illinois office in Champaign.
