MSA climbs to 336 on top 500 list

The Top 500 Engineering Design Firms for 2020 have been named, according to a May 6 press release, by Engineering News-Record, renowned for providing news, analysis and data about design and construction industry trends worldwide. MSA has risen to position 336 and has maintained occupancy on the list for a solid 22 years.

Considered the industry benchmark, ENR ranks the largest U.S.-based design firms, both publicly and privately held, based on design-specific revenue reported in the previous year. These rankings are considered a harbinger of how companies might fare even as the economy shifts and questions remain about the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSA CEO Gil Hantzsch attributes the firm’s stability to its multidisciplinary approach and expanded technical and geographic reach. “I believe our strength is in our ability to be nimble,” he said. “MSA offers a wide variety of key, core infrastructure services, but we also have a robust consulting business and reputation for establishing lasting partnerships with our clients.” Hantzsch also identifies the recent acquisition of Muermann Engineering as fortification of their position on the ENR list. “We welcomed a team of exceptional electrical, technology, plumbing, HVAC and fire protection design professionals to our firm in 2019. No doubt, this addition has provided new and exciting opportunities for our clients and staff and solidified our ability to remain competitive.