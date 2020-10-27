 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MSA earns award
0 comments

MSA earns award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Muermann Engineering, a division of MSA Professional Services, Inc. with local offices in Baraboo and Beaver Dam, earned the 2020 Focus on Energy New Construction Trade Ally Award in the category of Electrical Engineering. The Muermann-MSA team also was recognized as a consultant to Bray Architects, which received Trade Ally Award honors. These awards recognize design efforts in the state of Wisconsin that are exemplary representatives of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

This Trade Ally Award particularly acknowledges recent school projects, including the Forest Edge Elementary School in Fitchburg, the first net-zero school in the state, wherein MSA provided electrical distribution design and collaborated in the design for 114,000 square feet of geothermal heat, 2,000 photovoltaic panels and on-site battery storage.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$4K in grants awarded

The Free Congregation of Sauk County, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, and its Outreach Working Committee, has awarded $4,000 in grants to local and a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News