MSA earns award

Muermann Engineering, a division of MSA Professional Services, Inc. with local offices in Baraboo and Beaver Dam, earned the 2020 Focus on Energy New Construction Trade Ally Award in the category of Electrical Engineering. The Muermann-MSA team also was recognized as a consultant to Bray Architects, which received Trade Ally Award honors. These awards recognize design efforts in the state of Wisconsin that are exemplary representatives of renewable energy and energy efficiency.
This Trade Ally Award particularly acknowledges recent school projects, including the Forest Edge Elementary School in Fitchburg, the first net-zero school in the state, wherein MSA provided electrical distribution design and collaborated in the design for 114,000 square feet of geothermal heat, 2,000 photovoltaic panels and on-site battery storage.
