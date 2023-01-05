MSA promotes five

MSA Professional Services, Inc. promotes five to the role of team leader within the firm. Gregg Borucki, Jeff Powell, Dan Rammer, Jason Terry and Lance Teunissen bring years of dedication, leadership and commitment to these new positions.

Borucki, professional engineer, serves as a public works project manager in the Baraboo office. He joined MSA in 2014, and will lead a team of eight professionals focused mainly on public works projects, but also delving into site development, park and recreation, water and mobility pursuits across southern and southwestern Wisconsin.

Terry joined MSA in 2007, and serves a senior utility operator based in the Baraboo office. He will lead a group of Wisconsin-certified wastewater, potable water and private onsite wastewater treatment systems operators providing contracted operational, reporting, monitoring, inspection, training and on-call services for municipalities across the state.

Powell is a geographic information systems solutions architect based in St. Paul, Minnesota; Rammer, professional engineer, is based in the Appleton office; Teunissen is a senior electrical project engineer in Kiel.

“I’m pleased to congratulate Gregg, Jeff, Dan, Jason and Lance on their promotions to team leaders at MSA,” said Mike Statz, chief operating officer. “These individuals have shown great dedication to their profession, their fellow employee owners and to the communities we serve, each of them setting an example for quality, professional teamwork. I look forward to their contributions as our newest team leaders and wish them all the best.”

