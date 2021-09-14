 Skip to main content
Muir Park Invasive Plant Field Day planned
Muir Park Invasive Plant Field Day planned

Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development and the Central Wisconsin Invasives Partnership will host the Muir Park Invasive Plant Field Day from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at John Muir Memorial Park, N1424 Highway F, Montello. Attendees will learn about park history, invasive plant identification and control, and how to report invasive plants using the GLEDN smartphone app. Lunch will be provided, and after lunch attendees will remove invasive plants on-site.

Space is limited. For more information and registration, visit cwipartnership.org/upcoming-events or call 715-343-6215 ext.707.

