Mulwana and TAE perform at BDACT

The Horicon Phoenix Project and Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre continues its Fire & Ice Concert series with vocalist, instrumentalist Ben Mulwana and special guest TAE at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W Maple Ave, Beaver Dam.

The Fire & Ice Winter Concert Series highlights the region’s favorite bands and up-and-coming groups. With soulful lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, Mulwana’s music has a storytelling quality that is both unique and familiar. Whether alone or with his band, he brings high energy, engaging with his listeners and sharing his heart through his music.

TAE’s music explores the inner human dialogue. She also directs her attention to concepts of self-love, love received, and love given. Since 2012, TAE performed mainly as a soloist and began traveling across the U.S. beginning in 2019 to reach new listeners.

Tickets for all reserved seating is $20, available at https://bit.ly/3tf5b3U or bdact.org.