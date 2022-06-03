Murphy awarded $750 scholarship

Landen Murphy of Necedah, was selected to receive a $750 scholarship from the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation, according to a June 3 press release.

He plans to attend Western Technical College and participate in the network technician program. He is one of 10 Wisconsin high school students receiving a scholarship from the WSTF scholarship program.

Murphy was not only chosen due to his exceptional academic performance—he is also involved in a variety of extracurricular activities, participates in sports, works, showcases strong leadership skills, and is dedicated to improving the Necedah community through volunteering.

The WSTF scholarship program is funded each year by local telephone companies—including TDS Telecom. The scholarships are available to high school seniors in the company’s service area.

For more information, contact Garrett Seymour, brand journalist, TDS, at 608-335-8006 or garrett.seymour@tdstelecom.com.