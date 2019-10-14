The Dodge County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and October monthly meeting on Wednesday at the museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam.
The annual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and the monthly meeting will follow.
Anyone interested in getting involved in the society, or having questions about its operations and mission is invited to attend. Volunteers and new/old members are always welcome.
