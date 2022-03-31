Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at The Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, located at the former main gateway to the plant on Highway 12, between Prairie du Sac and Baraboo.

In 1942, the Army purchased 10,000 acres and invited more than 10,000 workers to build the plant from the ground up. Production began in 1943 and during three wars required 5,000-7,000 production workers to help provide powder for the war effort. When on “stand by” the Army required the contractor to be ready to produce powder in 90 days and for that purpose staffed it with 300-400 personnel. For more information, call the museum at 608 448-0244 or visit badgerordnancehistory.org.