Museum opens for the season

A landmark since 1857, the White Limestone School Building has been listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1976. The "Iron Country" room chronicles the history of iron mining from 1848 to 1928 and the production of iron in the city of Mayville and the surrounding mining counties. The exhibit features a pre-World War I mining car from the Neda mine south of Mayville. The late Charles Henderson, 1847-1924, Indian Artifact Collection features authentic items, and sheds light on a civilization now largely vanished. The late Edgar G. Mueller, 1913-2001, Photography Room houses a large collection of photos and related items which capture the spirit of Mayville, its residents, and the nearby Horicon Marsh. The museum offers many other artifacts and collections.