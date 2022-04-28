Museum opens for the season

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Limestone School Museum, 215 N. Main St., Mayville, will open for viewing from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A landmark since 1857, the White Limestone School Building has been listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1976. The "Iron Country" room chronicles the history of iron mining from 1848 to 1928 and the production of iron in the city of Mayville and the surrounding mining counties. The exhibit features a pre-World War I mining car from the Neda mine south of Mayville. The late Charles Henderson, 1847-1924, Indian Artifact Collection features authentic items, and sheds light on a civilization now largely vanished. The late Edgar G. Mueller, 1913-2001, Photography Room houses a large collection of photos and related items which capture the spirit of Mayville, its residents, and the nearby Horicon Marsh. The museum offers many other artifacts and collections.
For more information, visit mlsm.org. Special tours can be arranged at 920-937-0122 or email info@mlsm.org. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. The museum is regularly open to visitors from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month, May-October.