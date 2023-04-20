The Dodge County Historical Society Museum is in the process of re-doing its Military exhibit and seeks artifact donations from Dodge County and Beaver Dam area veterans who served in the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Specifically uniform tops, photos, and personal stories; artifacts and stories for women who served.

Other types of artifacts including those from the Civil War and the Gulf Wars would be considered based on what they are specifically and how they might fit into the collections.

Contact Kurt Sampson, museum curator, at 920-887-1266, cell 414-405-4367 or email kurtsampson1968@gmail.com.

The DCHS Museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday or by special appointment before noon.