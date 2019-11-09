Badger History Group president Orie Eilertson will describe life on the farms of the Sauk Prairie before the Badger Ordnance Works arrived at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, located at the former main gateway to the plant on Highway 12.
The prairie was home to the "old fashioned" family farm whose memory is idealized today. Badger brought an abrupt end to that style of work and life that had begun a century earlier and would slowly disappear from the landscape in the years after World War II. Orie will tell us what it was like.
