Mid-Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, will host a dedication and grand opening of its new Laurence Dorcy Building. The project included a 10,500 square-foot building and close to a half-mile of new track. The open house starts at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. For more information or reservations, call 800-930-1385 or visit midcontinent.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)