Museum to host open house

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Limestone School Museum, 215 N. Main St., Mayville, will reopen from 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 5. With three floors of exhibits, masks are suggested, but not required. The new exhibit of Native American artifacts is open and showcases a small part of the collection of the late Franklyn Luebke of rural Iron Ridge. When he was a boy he found an arrowhead in his parent’s field, which led to a life-long interest in Indian lore. His collection includes arrowheads, stone drill bits and points for perforating animal skins, military buttons, thimbles strung by Indians for necklaces, stone axes, stone hammers, an iron cannon ball, a stone ball used by Indians for gambling and other relics of the area's distant past. The artifacts are on loan from his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Bob Simons of Stoughton.
The “Iron Country” exhibit features the iron mining that occurred in years past in the Iron Ridge/Neda area and features a parlor stove cast from Mayville iron ore in 1846. Mayville's blast furnaces and coke plant, which once were part of Mayville’s skyline, are also chronicled.
The museum will be open from 1:30-4:30 p.m., the first and third Sunday of the month through October. Special tours can be arranged at 920-937-0122 or email info@mlsm.org. For more information, visit mlsm.org.
