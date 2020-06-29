Museum to host open house

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Limestone School Museum, 215 N. Main St., Mayville, will reopen from 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 5. With three floors of exhibits, masks are suggested, but not required. The new exhibit of Native American artifacts is open and showcases a small part of the collection of the late Franklyn Luebke of rural Iron Ridge. When he was a boy he found an arrowhead in his parent’s field, which led to a life-long interest in Indian lore. His collection includes arrowheads, stone drill bits and points for perforating animal skins, military buttons, thimbles strung by Indians for necklaces, stone axes, stone hammers, an iron cannon ball, a stone ball used by Indians for gambling and other relics of the area's distant past. The artifacts are on loan from his daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Bob Simons of Stoughton.