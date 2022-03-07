Music & Art open house event planned

Beaver Dam Middle School will celebrate Music & Art In Our Schools Month with a Fine Arts Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the school, 108 Fourth St. Activities spread throughout the first floor lobby, pod, auditorium and music wing

There will be chorus performances, make and take art for all family members, small ensembles band and orchestra performances, a student art display, jazz band performance and Community Art Project.

Light snacks provided at this open house style event that is open to the public.