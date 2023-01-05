 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Music events set through May

Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, will host music events through May.

Second Saturday of month: 1-3 p.m., Bluegrass Jam. This group of musicians have been jamming together for more than 20 years. Bring an instrument and join them.

Third Sunday of month: 1-3 p.m., Acoustic Jam. Listen or bring an instrument and play along.

Remaining Saturdays of month: 1-3 p.m., A variety of musicians share a love of music and a desire to perform.

Consult the General Store’s Facebook page for the most current information on individual performers and upcoming music events.

