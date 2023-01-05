Music events set through May

Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, will host music events through May.

Second Saturday of month: 1-3 p.m., Bluegrass Jam. This group of musicians have been jamming together for more than 20 years. Bring an instrument and join them.

Third Sunday of month: 1-3 p.m., Acoustic Jam. Listen or bring an instrument and play along.

Remaining Saturdays of month: 1-3 p.m., A variety of musicians share a love of music and a desire to perform.

Consult the General Store’s Facebook page for the most current information on individual performers and upcoming music events.