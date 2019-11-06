Dells Masonic Lodge 124 co-hosted “Music of the Civil War” on Oct. 12. This event was organized by H.H. Bennett Studio, Friends of HH Bennett, and the Wisconsin Historical Foundation. The program began at the Studio with “Professor” Harold Longley’s brass band aspect of Civil War music. From the Studio, the attendees walked to the Dells Masonic Lodge. Here, the attendees met a three piece band, “The Sons of Temperance” and a number of Civil War re-enactors, wearing authentically designed attire.
The band’s tambourine, banjo, “bones” and fiddle player, along with some humorous dialogue provided some foot tapping, sing-along camp style Civil War tunes. Approximately 70 people attended. Items were raffled at the conclusion of the event to raise funds to provide a suitable marker for Brother Houghton’s grave in Spring Grove Cemetery.
