Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host its final student recital of the season at noon Sunday, April 30. This twice annual event features recital performances from students of independent music teachers located throughout the surrounding region.

Nathan Russell, owns and operates Portage Soundworks and coordinates the recital series; if you are a student or music teacher interested in performing as part of the recital series, contact PCA at 608-742-5655 or Portage Soundworks at 980-224-DRUM (3786).

Recitals are open to the public; a $5 donation is encouraged. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.