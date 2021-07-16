Musical performances planned for August

Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, will host these music and events from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturdays in August. All events are free but free will donations to the musicians appreciated.

Aug. 7: Dale Eric Glaudell, “Lonesome Dale,” a solid musical performer in Wisconsin and the Midwest with more than 40 years of show business under his guitar strap, He plays a mixture of hit songs, originals, old-time favorites, country and rock classics, with a little humor mixed in.

Aug. 14: Bluegrass Jam, recently reunited as life begins to return to normal, join them as audience or participant. If not this month, then on the second Saturday of any month.

Aug. 21: Acoustic River, a group of musicians, performing acoustic versions of songs from the 60s to the present and original songs. They blend finger style with rhythm and lead work on both 6- and 12-string acoustic guitars.

Aug. 28: Acoustic Jam, a jam for acoustic musicians, held on the fourth Saturday of every month, bring an instrument and join the jam.