For the first time ever the Rural Musicians Forum audience will experience piano 4-hands, a unique setting where two pianists play simultaneously on one piano. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 22 at the Taliesin’s Hillside Theatre, 6604 State Highway 23, Spring Green. Admission is by free will offering, with a suggested donation of $15.
Versatile musicians, Satoko and Jason enjoy performing in a collaborative setting. The concert will present a variety of composers such as pre-ragtime composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk's virtuosic arrangement of Rossini's William Tell Overture; excerpts from Samuel Barber's Souvenirs, a ballet suite; an arrangement of themes from the Wizard of Oz by William Hirtz; and the riveting Gazebo Dances by John Corigliano, a four-movement work. The audience will have the privilege to hear the world premiere arrangement of Music in 3/4 for Four by Kutz.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)