MWA donates $2K to pantries
MWA donates $2K to pantries

$2K donated to pantries

Pictured is Modern Woodmen member Cassandra Schmidt with the $1,000 donations mailed to The Gathering Source in Reeseville and the Waupun Food Pantry on May 12.

 MWA/Contributed

Modern Woodmen members in Beaver Dam and Waupun donated $1,000 to The Gathering Source in Reeseville and $1,000 to the Waupun Food Pantry through MWA’s COVID-19 Relief Program. MWA has made $2.5 million available for its chapters, Summit chapters and youth service clubs nationwide to support local nonprofit or public organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each chapter/club can make a direct monetary donation to an organization chosen by local MWA members. The program ends May 15.

For more information, contact Cassandra Schmidt at cassandra.l.schmidt@mwarep.org or 920-306-2948 or visit modernwoodmen.org.

