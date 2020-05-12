MWA donates $2K to pantries

Modern Woodmen members in Beaver Dam and Waupun donated $1,000 to The Gathering Source in Reeseville and $1,000 to the Waupun Food Pantry through MWA’s COVID-19 Relief Program. MWA has made $2.5 million available for its chapters, Summit chapters and youth service clubs nationwide to support local nonprofit or public organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each chapter/club can make a direct monetary donation to an organization chosen by local MWA members. The program ends May 15.