The Mystery Lovers Book Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 to discuss "Raven Black" by Ann Cleeves at Madison Area Technical College, 330 W. Collins St., Portage.
Upcoming books to be discussed are:
- Nov 12: "The Eleventh Victim" by Nancy Grace.
- Dec. 10: "Hercule Poirot's Christmas" by Agatha Christie.
- Jan. 14: "Poppy Done to Death" by Charlaine Harris.
- Feb. 14: "Widows of Malabar Hill" by Sujata Massey.
- March 10: "Shiver" by Lisa Jackson.
The group meets the second Tuesday of each month. New members are welcome.
