The Mystery Lovers Book Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “The President is Missing” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson at the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St.
Upcoming books to be discussed are:
- Sept 10: “Antiques Bizarre” by Barbara Allan.
- Oct 8: “Raven Black” by Ann Cleeves.
- Nov 12: “The Eleventh Victim” by Nancy Grace.
The group welcomes new members.
