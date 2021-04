The Mystery Book Lovers Group is moving its April 13 meeting to the pavilion at Sunset Park, 1217 West Pleasant St., Portage.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. The book to be discussed is "Endangered Species" by Nevada Barr.

Due to restrictions at the Portage Public Library, the group has been meeting at the Museum At The Portage.

The group's next meeting will be May 11, when "In A Dark, Dark Wood" by Ruth Ware will be discussed.