On May 11, Titus Naftanaila of Columbus was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Naftanaila was initiated at Andrews University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Naftanaila inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
