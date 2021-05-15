 Skip to main content
Naftanaila inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
On May 11, Titus Naftanaila of Columbus was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Naftanaila was initiated at Andrews University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

