Nashville artist Mo Pitney comes to River Arts

River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, presents classic country artist Mo Pitney live at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Pitney took the country music industry by storm with the release of his single, “Country” in 2014. Since then, he’s released two albums “Behind this Guitar” and “Ain’t Lookin’ Back,” which reached Billboard’s Top Ten Country Albums chart the first week of its release. A regular guest on “Country’s Family Reunion” and recently an opening act for Josh Turner and Diamond Rio, he exudes classic country at its finest.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students, available at riverartsinc.org/mo-pitney, in person at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, over the phone at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show.