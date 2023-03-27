Based out of Nashville, Jenn Bostic is a soulful singer/songwriter with a hint of pop, blues and gospel. Her emotive songwriting and powerful vocals have been touching hearts around the world.

She will perform a special concert at 7 p.m. April 7 at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Beverages provided. Tickets are $15 per person available at riverartsinc.org/bostic, call 608-643-5215, or in-person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, until 6 p.m. Fridays.