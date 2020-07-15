Nation of Patriots finalizes Patriot Tour plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Patriot Tour returns to Beaver Dam with a noon route through Beaver Dam and a 1 p.m. flag transfer at Ooga Brewing Company on Saturday, July 25. The May 23 launch of the annual 110-day, 14,500-mile motorcycle tour that raises funds for disabled veterans, was reconfigured to a virtual format due to coronavirus concerns. Despite this setback, the Patriot Tour has moved via video through 28 states, and after its July 17 launch from Erie, Pennsylvania, will continue live through the remaining 20 states. The flag’s final destination is Sept. 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

At noon, a police escorted route through Beaver Dam will commence after an 11 a.m. meeting of the riders from Milwaukee and Beaver Dam at 6th Gear, W7771 Highway 33, Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam riders have been asked to assemble between 8 and 11 a.m. The route will follow Hwy. 33 to 151 South, exit Hwy. D, Madison Street north, take Front Street east to S. Spring Street and right on S. Spring Street for a 1 p.m. flag transfer at Ooga Brewing Company, 301 S Spring St., Beaver Dam. Open to riders and the community.

For more information, visit nationofpatriots.org.

Donations can be made at any of the tour stops, at nationofpatriots.org or by mail to Nation of Patriots, P.O. Box 73, Sussex, WI 53089.