March 8-14 is national groundwater awareness week. When it rains or when snow melts, water seeps into pores and cracks in the soil and is stored underground. Groundwater can become unsafe when pollution enters from things like septic tanks, pesticides, fertilizers or natural rocks.
Adams County Health & Human Services Department has multiple well water test kit packages available. To encourage residents to take action this week, Adams County Health and Human Services is offering a special when purchasing a bacteria kit for $20, you will receive a free nitrate kit.
- Households with a pregnant woman or child under the age of 1-year may be eligible for a fee-exempt kit that tests for bacteria, nitrates, fluoride and metals.
- Bacteria Kits are $20 and test for coliform bacteria. Bacteria in a well can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramps or fever. Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to be impacted.
- Nitrate Kits are $20. Nitrate is one of the most common groundwater contaminants in Wisconsin. High levels of nitrate in drinking water can affect everyone. Nitrate may cause Blue Baby Syndrome, birth defects, thyroid disease or colon cancer. When nitrate levels are high, everyone should avoid drinking the water and preparing foods using the contaminated well water. You should take action if nitrate levels are above 10 milligrams per liters.
- Homeowner Kits are available to any Adams County resident for a fee of $2 which covers the cost of the bottle. The homeowner can select from a list of more than 60 things to test for. All testing fees get paid to the lab and are the responsibility of the homeowner. You can also receive a homeowner test kit for free by contacting University of Wisconsin-Extension in Adams County.
- Flood Kits test for bacteria, coliform and E. Coli, and are available to Adams County residents experiencing flooding only if the well cap has been under water.
For more information and appointments, call 608-339-4505.