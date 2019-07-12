The National Guard, along with state and county emergency management agencies, will conduct a disaster readiness exercise called Patriot North, beginning July 16 at Volk Field, 100 Independence Drive, Camp Douglas.
Patriot North is a joint, interagency exercise, sponsored by the National Guard Bureau, taking place at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Fort McCoy, and Tomah, July 15-18. It is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities.
This exercise will test the National Guard’s abilities to support response operations based on simulated emergency scenarios. The National Guard, along with local, state and federal partners will be deployed to exercise venues at and around Volk Field practicing the response.
People in parts of Juneau counties may see an increase in military equipment moving along roads and interstates, as well as aircraft flying, during the exercise. More than 700 civilians, volunteers and National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from more than 20 states are supporting this year’s exercise.
