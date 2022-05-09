 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Night Out has new location

The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety and wellness event brings organizations together to share information on how to keep families safe and will include a number of hands-on displays along with demonstrations and live exercises.

