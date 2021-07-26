 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Night Out set for Aug. 3
0 Comments

National Night Out set for Aug. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS — The city of Columbus Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Fireman’s Park Pavilion and grounds, 1049 Park Ave.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. This free event includes games, music, food, bounce house dunk tank, caricature artist and balloon twister, drone displays and emergency vehicles and a chance to meet Columbus Police Department staff, other city staff and emergency responders. Door prizes, including two new bicycles, gift cards, gift certificates and more. Must be present to win.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News