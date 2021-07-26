National Night Out set for Aug. 3

COLUMBUS — The city of Columbus Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Fireman’s Park Pavilion and grounds, 1049 Park Ave.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. This free event includes games, music, food, bounce house dunk tank, caricature artist and balloon twister, drone displays and emergency vehicles and a chance to meet Columbus Police Department staff, other city staff and emergency responders. Door prizes, including two new bicycles, gift cards, gift certificates and more. Must be present to win.