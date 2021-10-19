National Wreaths Across America Day honors veterans

The Fay-Robinson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will support Wreaths Across America to ensure that the many service members buried in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, and Lone Rock will be honored with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 18.

The ceremonies will be held at noon at the Greenwood Cemetery on Myrtle Street in Reedsburg, with graves also decorated in St. Peter, Calvary Cemetery and St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran cemeteries adjacent and across the street from Greenwood; the Spring Grove Cemetery on Broadway in Wisconsin Dells; and Wisconsin and Bear Valley Cemetery on Brown Church Drive in Lone Rock.

To maintain a safe and successful event, wreaths will be laid out six feet apart ahead of the ceremony, timed for placement, and be pre-labeled with the name of the veteran to be honored; ceremonies will be directed at volunteers and family members in attendance — properly social distanced and masked; and with volunteers available to place wreaths for those unable to do so themselves.

Wreath sponsorships are $15 each. The deadline to order a wreath is Nov. 10. Donations are accepted toward the purchase of additional wreaths to honor more veterans. To volunteer, purchase or donate, contact Chapter Regent Sandra Snow at 608-844-9545 or snowsis03@gmail.com.