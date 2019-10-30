Nationally-recognized artist to teach at River Arts Studio

River Arts Inc will be hosting a workshop with artist Rhonda Nass, signature member of the American Society of Botanical Artists and nationally recognized instructor. The two day workshop will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9-10 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
This workshop will focus on colored pencil drawing, titled “Colored Pencil: Water Soluble White Base Pushes Drama.” Students will learn about the technique of reverse grisaille, to apply a water-soluble white base on areas of a drawing that require much lighter intensity than non-water-soluble colored pencil traditionally offers. A suggested supply list is available upon request.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)